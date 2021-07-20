News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three-vehicle collision on outskirts of Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:31 PM July 20, 2021   
Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the North Walsham Road.

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the North Walsham Road.

Police are on the scene of a collision between three vehicles on the B1150 North Walsham Road in Norwich.

Officers were called to the incident, which happened just before the junction on White Woman Lane, at around 12.25pm.

Police say those involved have suffered minor injuries.

Traffic on the road appears to be slow, however it remains open.

