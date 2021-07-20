Three-vehicle collision on outskirts of Norwich

Published: 2:31 PM July 20, 2021

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the North Walsham Road. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are on the scene of a collision between three vehicles on the B1150 North Walsham Road in Norwich.

Officers were called to the incident, which happened just before the junction on White Woman Lane, at around 12.25pm.

Police say those involved have suffered minor injuries.

Traffic on the road appears to be slow, however it remains open.