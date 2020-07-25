Pub landlord ‘driven out’ after violent attacks

Paul Trevitt, landlord, at The Three Tuns in Bungay. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A pub landlord who bought a riot helmet to protect himself after being attacked has been “driven out” of his pub.

Michael Linfield, second right, the new operations manager at the Three Tuns at Bungay, with licensee, Sharon Erskine, front, and bar tenders, Luke Dix, and Olivia Stanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Michael Linfield, second right, the new operations manager at the Three Tuns at Bungay, with licensee, Sharon Erskine, front, and bar tenders, Luke Dix, and Olivia Stanton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Paul Trevitt, landlord at the Three Tuns in Bungay, has been attacked four times by customers since taking on the pub 11 years ago and fears he could lose his eye in another assault after a cornea transplant a number of years ago.

Now, Mr Trevitt has taken a step back from the day-to-day running of the pub, with Michael Linfield taking charge.

He said: “I don’t feel safe in the pub, especially at night.

“Because of the abuse and threats, I didn’t feel I was in a position where I can continue.

“I was a pharmacist for many years and I don’t know how I ended up in this business.

“I haven’t been in the pub during opening hours since it has reopened after lockdown

“I have hired a new operations manager to run the pub and everything is going hunky-dory, I just sit in my office and pay the bills and order the stock.”

After the latest attack in October, Mr Trevitt revealed he had previously bought a riot helmet to protect himself.

He said: “You can ban people but sometimes it is people who have never been in the pub before who cause problems.

“Hopefully, now things are going to change, especially with decisive action.

“Michael is very well qualified and runs a very good establishment.”

Having returned to the UK from France in January, Mr Linfield officially took on the role of operations manager when the pub reopened earlier this month following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The former Whitbread manager, who has opened hundreds of pubs around the country, said: “During the coronavirus lockdown I spent a lot of time doing market research and looking into the history and reputation of the pub and how I could get a good plan in place.

“So far it has been going really well and I am so proud of the team.

“Everyone is working hard to achieve our mission statement.

The Three Tuns at Bungay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Three Tuns at Bungay. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

“We have had a fantastic reaction and a lot of people who hadn’t been in before because of the reputation are enjoying themselves.

“The police have been going around the town too and showing their faces which is helping everyone feel good and safe.”