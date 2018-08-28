Three quarters of a ton of food donated in Norfolk appeal

Lisa and her daughter Caitlin Williams, Mel Howman, Lynda Groves and Claire Read at Avenues Junior School collection point.

The Big Christmas Give in Norwich has collected around three quarters of a ton of food and clothes to help families in need.

Run by residents Claire Read, Lynda Groves, Joanne Hollows and Caroline Sykes, the project was based at Avenue Junior School, where pupils and parents donated anything from a single tin to a whole car boot-full of food.

Food donations added up to around three-quarters of a ton and a total of 18 bags of women’s and children’s clothes were donated to the Leeway Refuge.

Some 12 crates of food were donated to the Norwich Food Bank and the Great Yarmouth Food Bank, which has a particularly high demand and took 46 crates.

Mrs Read said: “One of the volunteers assumed we had been collecting all year and couldn’t believe it was from just one day.

“Next year the plan is to extend the project and open a collection point in the city to make it easier for people to give.”

