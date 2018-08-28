Search

Three quarters of a ton of food donated in Norfolk appeal

PUBLISHED: 08:41 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 08:41 19 December 2018

Lisa and her daughter Caitlin Williams, Mel Howman, Lynda Groves and Claire Read at Avenues Junior School collection point. Picture: Nick Stone

The Big Christmas Give in Norwich has collected around three quarters of a ton of food and clothes to help families in need.

Donations large and small - whole car load gratefully received. Picture: Nick StoneDonations large and small - whole car load gratefully received. Picture: Nick Stone

Run by residents Claire Read, Lynda Groves, Joanne Hollows and Caroline Sykes, the project was based at Avenue Junior School, where pupils and parents donated anything from a single tin to a whole car boot-full of food.

Food donations added up to around three-quarters of a ton and a total of 18 bags of women’s and children’s clothes were donated to the Leeway Refuge.

Some 12 crates of food were donated to the Norwich Food Bank and the Great Yarmouth Food Bank, which has a particularly high demand and took 46 crates.

Mrs Read said: “One of the volunteers assumed we had been collecting all year and couldn’t believe it was from just one day.

Local community members dropping off donations. Picture: Nick StoneLocal community members dropping off donations. Picture: Nick Stone

“Next year the plan is to extend the project and open a collection point in the city to make it easier for people to give.”

Claire sorting donations from the public. Picture: Nick StoneClaire sorting donations from the public. Picture: Nick Stone

Unpacking at Gorleston Baptist Church. Picture: Nick StoneUnpacking at Gorleston Baptist Church. Picture: Nick Stone

