Four peregrine chicks hatch at Norwich Cathedral spire

Daniel Moxon

Published: 11:23 AM April 30, 2021   
The four peregrine falcon chicks on the Norwich Cathedral Spire have now hatched.

The four peregrine falcon chicks on the Norwich Cathedral Spire have now hatched.

Four new peregrine falcon chicks have hatched high above Norwich.

The female bird of prey which calls Norwich Cathedral spire home laid her first two eggs of the season last month, and two more quickly followed.

The four peregrine falcon chicks on the Norwich Cathedral Spire have now hatched.

The four peregrine falcon chicks on the Norwich Cathedral Spire have now hatched.

For the past six weeks, the parents have been incubating those eggs while their young prepared to make their grand entrance.

Now, all four hatchlings have entered the world in quick succession, after the first made its grand entrance at 1.15pm on Wednesday.

The four peregrine falcon chicks on the Norwich Cathedral Spire have now hatched.

The four peregrine falcon chicks on the Norwich Cathedral Spire have now hatched.

The next came seven hours later, while the final two were born the following day.

While volunteers on behalf of the Hawk and Owl Trust have been keeping an eye on proceedings via webcams which have been streaming live for the world to watch on.

The four peregrine falcon chicks on the Norwich Cathedral Spire have now hatched.

The four peregrine falcon chicks on the Norwich Cathedral Spire have now hatched.

The births come just a few days after the male peregrine had an unfortunate encounter with a hungry seagull when bringing home prey – a battle caught on camera by photographer Chris Skipper.

Norwich News

