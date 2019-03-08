Search

Fund raisers climb three mountains in 24 hours in memory of 'vibrant and courageous' teenager

PUBLISHED: 10:44 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 22 July 2019

The Maisie 100 completed the three peaks challenge in memory of Maisie Colquhoun, who died in 2014. Photo: Submitted

The Maisie 100 completed the three peaks challenge in memory of Maisie Colquhoun, who died in 2014. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A group of fundraisers have completed a Three Peaks Challenge in memory of a teenager who lost her life to an aggressive form of cancer.

The Maisie 100 completed the three peaks challenge in memory of Maisie Colquhoun, who died in 2014. Photo: Submitted

Maisie Colquhoun, from Wymondham, was diagnosed with a rare aggressive bone cancer, Ewing's Sarcoma. In 2014, Maisie underwent intensive rounds of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and a stem cell transplant at Addenbrookes, but died in November 2015.

The 'Maisie 100' completed the Three Peaks Challenge on July 11.

Maisie, a "vibrant and courageous young woman", wanted her family and friends to continue to raise funds for the Teenage Cancer Trust so that they would be able to treat and support other young people and their families in the future.

The Three Peaks challenge includes climbing the three highest peaks in Wales (Mt. Snowdon), Scotland (Ben Nevis) and England (Scafell Pile).

The Maisie 100 completed the three peaks challenge in memory of Maisie Colquhoun, who died in 2014. Photo: Submitted

The challenge, which included 23 miles of walking and 462 miles of travelling, was completed in 24 hours by 32 people, including 15-year-old Ollie Lucchetti, a close friend of Maisie.

He said: "Maisie was a very special person to me. I will remember that she was always smiling and asking how you were rather than moaning about her pains or lack of energy".

Belinda James, from 'Maisie 100', said: "This is the third craziest thing we've done. Two years ago we swam across Lake Como, Italy, and two years prior to that we cycled 100 miles around Lake Como, which is where the name 'Maisie 100' came from.

The Maisie 100 completed the three peaks challenge in memory of Maisie Colquhoun, who died in 2014. Photo: SubmittedThe Maisie 100 completed the three peaks challenge in memory of Maisie Colquhoun, who died in 2014. Photo: Submitted

"We do these crazy challenges to raise as much awareness as we can about the amazing work done by the Teenage Cancer Trust at Addenbrookes Hospital. We want people to know about the support they can receive there. Families can go and visit at any time and mum and dad can even go in and cook for their child."

Judith Anderson, Teenage Cancer Trust regional fundraiser (East Anglia), said: "We are hugely grateful to Maisie 100, who have raised an extraordinary amount over the years for our Teenage Cancer Trust unit at Addenbrookes."

To donate, go to the Maisie 100 Just Giving page, available at: http://www.justgiving.com/companyteams/maisie100.

