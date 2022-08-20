Three paddleboarders rescued along north Norfolk coast

Three paddleboarders have been rescued by a lifeboat crew in north Norfolk.

Sheringham Lifeboat Station was called to an incident at 3.50pm on Saturday (August 20) after one of the paddleboarders in the group lost their paddle about half a mile north of Sheringham.

The other two paddleboarders were unable to get all three of them back safely ashore.

A member of public on the beach saw the incident and phoned for the coastguard.

The lifeboat reached the paddleboarders and took them onboard before safely dropping them on the beach.

The paddleboarders were all wearing buoyancy devices and stuck together with their boards throughout.