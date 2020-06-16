Three new coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

Three new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at two of the county’s hospitals for the first time in nearly a week.

The latest figures have reported one new death at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, and two at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Norfolk’s hospitals had seen no new virus-related fatalities for six consecutive days up until Tuesday, with the QEH last reporting a death 16 days ago at the end of May.

The hospital, which has now recorded 147 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, reported one patient had died after testing positive for the virus on June 6 and another on June 9.

A patient at the JPUH died on June 15 - the first virus related death at the Gorleston hospital since June 2 - bringing the total number of deaths to 115.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) reported no new death on Tuesday, as its total remains at 122.

The hospital confirmed on Tuesday there are currently three patients who are Covid-19 positive and another 16 patients who have had the virus and are recovering in hospital.

To date 288 patients have returned home to continue their recoveries.

Erika Denton, NNUH medical director, said: “Whilst this is very welcome news, we are not complacent whilst the virus is still circulating in the community. It is essential that people continue to follow social distancing guidance and maintain strict hand hygiene practices to help limit the spread of Covid-19. It is also essential that people self-isolate if they have symptoms and to get a test.”