Search

Advanced search

Three new coronavirus-related deaths at Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:46 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:46 16 June 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Three new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at two of the county’s hospitals for the first time in nearly a week.

The latest figures have reported one new death at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, and two at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Norfolk’s hospitals had seen no new virus-related fatalities for six consecutive days up until Tuesday, with the QEH last reporting a death 16 days ago at the end of May.

The hospital, which has now recorded 147 fatalities since the start of the pandemic, reported one patient had died after testing positive for the virus on June 6 and another on June 9.

A patient at the JPUH died on June 15 - the first virus related death at the Gorleston hospital since June 2 - bringing the total number of deaths to 115.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) reported no new death on Tuesday, as its total remains at 122.

The hospital confirmed on Tuesday there are currently three patients who are Covid-19 positive and another 16 patients who have had the virus and are recovering in hospital.

To date 288 patients have returned home to continue their recoveries.

Erika Denton, NNUH medical director, said: “Whilst this is very welcome news, we are not complacent whilst the virus is still circulating in the community. It is essential that people continue to follow social distancing guidance and maintain strict hand hygiene practices to help limit the spread of Covid-19. It is also essential that people self-isolate if they have symptoms and to get a test.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms over the next 24 hours Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

‘Disgust’ over further vandalism at new £1m park

East Suffolk Council has expressed 'disgust' at further vandalism at The Ness in Lowestoft, with workers finding that equipment has been spat and urinated upon. Picture: East Suffolk Council

What can we do to support our regional economy’s bounce back?

Want to know what you can do to support Norfolk's economy? Join our webinar. Picture: Archant
Drive 24