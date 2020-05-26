Three more coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant Archant

Three patients have died in hospitals across Norfolk after testing positive for coronavirus.

Of those announced on Tuesday, one death occurred at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and two at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

The death of two patients on May 25 brings the total number of deaths at the JPUH to 111.

At the NNUH, the latest fatality brings the number of patients to die from the virus to 117.

Meanwhile, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn reported no new deaths on Tuesday, with its total number remaining on 135.

Since the start of the pandemic, 363 people have died in Norfolk’s hospital from the virus.

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 320 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day, while 67 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.