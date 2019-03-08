Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Three people suffer 'serious injuries' in collision on A146

PUBLISHED: 09:47 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:47 16 August 2019

The A146 in Chedgrave, near Loddon. PHOTO: Google Maps

The A146 in Chedgrave, near Loddon. PHOTO: Google Maps

Archant

Police are looking for witnesses after three people were rushed to hospital following a serious collision on a Norfolk road.

The air ambulance is on scene and the A146 near Loddon has been closed. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAAThe air ambulance is on scene and the A146 near Loddon has been closed. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road in Chedgrave at 4pm yesterday, August 15, to reports of a crash between a Toyota Yaris and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious head injuries.

You may also want to watch:

The driver and passenger of the Toyota to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) with serious injuries.

A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 3.58pm yesterday with reports of a collision in Norwich Road, Chedgrave.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. One patient was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition," they said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, to contact PC Joshua Preston at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team at joshua.preston@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident number 291 of Thursday August 15.

Most Read

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

A149 in West Norfolk remains closed following ‘serious’ crash

Norfolk police said the A149, between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Knights Hill roundabouts, was closed due to the incident. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A146 reopens following serious crash

The air ambulance is on scene and the A146 near Loddon has been closed. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Crash on A47 causes delays

Emergency services have been called to a crash on the A47. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Running column: Mark Armstrong is keeping the legs ticking over... and that’s just how he likes it

Mark Armstrong with his daugher, Lara, on a run in Gran Canaria. Picture: Alison Armstrong

‘He lived and breathed the club’ - Tributes to Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Mother’s anguish after son, 23, found hanged

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Teenage woman attacked by two men

A teenager was attacked in Thetford. Picture: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists