Three people suffer 'serious injuries' in collision on A146

The A146 in Chedgrave, near Loddon. PHOTO: Google Maps Archant

Police are looking for witnesses after three people were rushed to hospital following a serious collision on a Norfolk road.

The air ambulance is on scene and the A146 near Loddon has been closed. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA The air ambulance is on scene and the A146 near Loddon has been closed. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Emergency services were called to Norwich Road in Chedgrave at 4pm yesterday, August 15, to reports of a crash between a Toyota Yaris and a Kawasaki motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital with serious head injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) with serious injuries.

A spokesperson from the East of England Ambulance Service, said: "We were called at 3.58pm yesterday with reports of a collision in Norwich Road, Chedgrave.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and the East Anglian Air Ambulance. One patient was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition," they said.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the incident, to contact PC Joshua Preston at Wymondham Roads and Armed Policing Team at joshua.preston@norfolk.pnn.police.uk or by calling 101 quoting incident number 291 of Thursday August 15.