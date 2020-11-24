Three more coronavirus patient deaths at Norfolk hospital

Published: 2:40 PM November 24, 2020 Updated: 7:23 AM November 25, 2020

Three more patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: James Bass. - Credit: Evening News © 2009

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - taking the total to 14 such deaths in the space of a week.

And that has prompted a plea by hospital bosses for the public to help stem the spread of the virus to protect the most vulnerable people in the county.

The hospital raised its Covid alert level at the weekend, from level three to four, so an extra ward has been readied to treat patients with coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Monday, the hospital said: “We can confirm that sadly two women in their 60s, and a man in his 80s, all with underlying health conditions, and who had tested positive for Covid-19 have passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”

The latest deaths mean that, since Tuesday, November 17, 14 patients who had tested positive for the virus have died at the hospital.

The deaths of three women in their 90s and a man in his 70s, who had Covid-19, reported on November 17 were the first deaths at the hospital since November 9.

But since then, two men in their 80s, a man and a woman in their 70s and a man and woman in their 60s who had tested positive, had died.

You may also want to watch:

All of the patients who have died had underlying health conditions.

Professor Erika Denton, medical director at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: “Hospital admissions for Covid-19 are continuing to rise and our thoughts and deepest condolences are with those who have lost friends and loved ones during this pandemic.

“We’d urge everyone to help protect the most vulnerable members of society and help slow the spread by wearing face coverings when needed, maintaining social distancing and rigorous hand hygiene.

“Our teams are working hard to maintain all services in the hospital, including routine care, and we’d urge patients to continue to attend appointments and get medical help when they need it. NHS 111 is available 24/7 for urgent help and advice.”

As of November 17, there were 124 beds in Norfolk’s three hospitals - the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (45), the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston (39) and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (40).

The most admissions in a single day was 10 at the Norfolk and Norwich on November 14 and at the James Paget on November 10.

Erika Denton, medical director at the NNUH. Photo: NNUH - Credit: Archant

MORE: Concern at coronavirus case rate increases among over 60s