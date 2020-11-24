Search

Advanced search

Three more coronavirus patient deaths at Norfolk hospital

PUBLISHED: 10:41 24 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 24 November 2020

Three more patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: James Bass.

Three more patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: James Bass.

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - taking the total to 14 such deaths in the space of a week.

In a statement issued on Monday, the hospital said: “We can confirm that sadly two women in their 60s, and a man in his 80s, all with underlying health conditions, and who had tested positive for Covid-19 have passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”

The latest deaths mean that, since Tuesday, November 17, 14 patients who had tested positive for the virus have died at the hospital.

The deaths of three women in their 90s and a man in his 70s, who had Covid-19, reported on November 17 were the first deaths at the hospital since November 9.

But since then, two men in their 80s, a man and a woman in their 70s and a man and woman in their 60s who had tested positive, had died.

All of the patients who have died had underlying health conditions.

As of November 17, there were 124 beds in Norfolk’s three hospitals - the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (45), the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston (39) and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (40).

The most admissions in a single day was 10 at the Norfolk and Norwich on November 14 and at the James Paget on November 10.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Which new Covid tier will Norfolk be in?

Latest figures show coronavirus cases are below the national average in Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

‘I want to keep it’ Owner of historic pub that’s been up for sale for a year

Inside the spectacular holiday let that comes with the pub. Pic: Red Lion

‘A hidden gem’: Historic butchers brand up for sale

Sam Cole is selling Hutson's to focus on the fishmonger arm of the company. Picture: Sam Cole Foods

Shops, gyms, pubs reopen and fans back into football as PM says lockdown ends on December 2

Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears via video link from 10 Downing Street to make a statement to the House of Commons. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire

Could the coronavirus pandemic help spark a much-needed health and fitness revolution?

Activities like running and cycling have become more popular in lockdown. Picture: Ian Burt