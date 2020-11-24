Three more coronavirus patient deaths at Norfolk hospital

Three more patients, who had tested positive for Covid-19, have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: James Bass. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2009

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - taking the total to 14 such deaths in the space of a week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

In a statement issued on Monday, the hospital said: “We can confirm that sadly two women in their 60s, and a man in his 80s, all with underlying health conditions, and who had tested positive for Covid-19 have passed away at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.”

The latest deaths mean that, since Tuesday, November 17, 14 patients who had tested positive for the virus have died at the hospital.

The deaths of three women in their 90s and a man in his 70s, who had Covid-19, reported on November 17 were the first deaths at the hospital since November 9.

But since then, two men in their 80s, a man and a woman in their 70s and a man and woman in their 60s who had tested positive, had died.

All of the patients who have died had underlying health conditions.

As of November 17, there were 124 beds in Norfolk’s three hospitals - the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (45), the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston (39) and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (40).

The most admissions in a single day was 10 at the Norfolk and Norwich on November 14 and at the James Paget on November 10.