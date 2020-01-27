Search

Advanced search

Three injured in crash on country road

PUBLISHED: 14:13 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:13 27 January 2020

Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on Hunworth Road in Holt at 12.20 on January 27. Picture: Google Maps

Police were called to reports of a two vehicle collision on Hunworth Road in Holt at 12.20 on January 27. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Three people have been injured in a crash between two cars on a country road in north Norfolk.

Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Hunworth Road in Holt at 12.20pm on January 27.

Three people were involved and suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the roadside.

You may also want to watch:

The fire service and ambulance were also in attendance at the incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Holt and Sheringham arrived at the scene at 12.27pm and helped a casualty get treatment from paramedics.

The road is not believed to be blocked and police are still on the scene assessing the incident.

■ Keep up to date with the latest incidents on our live traffic map

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

Home of a hero for sale for £1.3m

Lieutenant-Colonel John Robert Harvey who lived at Holmwood, Harvey Lane in Thorpe, Norwich, which is for sale at auction for £1.3m. Picture: Archant Library/Allsop

Approval sought for next phase of 850-home development

Construction work of homes at Wheatcroft Farm in Bradwell in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘Incompetent’ staff at care home led to its closure after six months

Staff at Cawston Lodge care home, which closed after six months, were described as

WATCH: Norwich City star Teemu Pukki banging in goals as a youngster

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 22/01/2020
Drive 24