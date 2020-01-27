Three injured in crash on country road

Three people have been injured in a crash between two cars on a country road in north Norfolk.

Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on Hunworth Road in Holt at 12.20pm on January 27.

Three people were involved and suffered minor injuries. They were treated at the roadside.

The fire service and ambulance were also in attendance at the incident.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews from Holt and Sheringham arrived at the scene at 12.27pm and helped a casualty get treatment from paramedics.

The road is not believed to be blocked and police are still on the scene assessing the incident.

