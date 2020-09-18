Search

Three fishermen rescued off the Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 07:08 18 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:08 18 September 2020

Three fishermen were rescued from the marshes between Wells and Stiffkey. Picture: RNLI

Three fishermen were rescued from the marshes between Wells and Stiffkey. Picture: RNLI

Three fishermen had to be rescued by a lifeboat crew after becoming cut off by the tide.

The Wells Inshore lifeboat was called to reports of people being cut off on the marshes between Wells and Stiffkey at 6.50pm on Thursday.

They had been fishing but had misjudged the height of the tide.

A rescue team found the fishermen, who were all well, and they were taken safely on shore at Stiffkey Greenway.

It is the second incident this week fishermen were cut off by the tide at the marshes between Wells and Stiffkey, after two fishermen were rescued from there on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said: “Please be aware that this was the second incident in a week to persons cut off by the tide whilst fishing on the high sands between Wells and Stiffkey. Going fishing at dusk on an incoming tide can put fishermen in danger.”

