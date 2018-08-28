Three fire crews called out to kitchen fire in Norfolk

Three fire crews were called to an oven fire in Norfolk. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

Fire crews from Norfolk have been called out to a fire in a kitchen.

Appliances from Attleborough and Wymondham attended Chapel Road, Attleborough, following reports of an oven on fire.

The crews were called at just after 5.40pm today (Sunday, December 9).

However the fire was extinguished before firefighters arrived.

Crews helped to ventilate the property.

Meanwhile, at just before 7.10pm this evening, a fire crew from King’s Lynn attended an alarm sounding on Queen Street on the town.

This was found to be a false alarm.

Firefighters were also called out to another false alarm earlier this afternoon.

At just after 3.40pm, one appliance from Diss attended Denmark Street to an alarm activation which turned out to be a false alarm.

And at 2.46pm a crew from Carrow attended Westwick Street, Norwich, to rescue someone from a lift.