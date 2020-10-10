Search

Early morning building fire in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:53 10 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 10 October 2020

Philadelphia Lane. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Firefighters have been called to a building fire in Norwich.

Crews from Sprowston, Earlham and Carrow attended Philadelphia Lane, Norwich shortly before 6.10am on Saturday, October 10.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used main and hose reel jets to extinguish.

A thermal image camera was used to check for hot spots.

Meanwhile, a fire crew from Sprowston was called to reports of an alarm sounding at Douglas Road in Spixworth shortly before 11.40pm on Friday, October 9.

However it was found to be a false alarm caused by cooking fumes.

