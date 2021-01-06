Restaurant could lose licence after serving food in lockdown

Published: 9:32 AM January 6, 2021

A restaurant could have its premises licence revoked or suspended over allegations it served food and alcohol when it was meant to be closed during lockdown.

Members of Norwich City Council's licensing committee will next week review the licence held by the Three Diamonds restaurant and cafe in Upper St Giles.

Richard Divey, the council’s public protection officer, has requested the licence review.

In his application for that review, he said the restaurant, formerly known as Diamonds, had been serving food and alcohol on Tuesday, November 10.

That was six days after all restaurants were ordered to close their doors under the second lockdown, as part of the nationwide efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Divey said 16 customers were found to be sitting in the restaurant eating and drinking at about 12.50pm on November 10.

In his application, which will come before members of City Hall's licensing committee, said evidence collected on body worn video of the visit showed the company director was aware the premises should have been closed.

Mr Divey said: “This was a criminal offence that failed to prevent crime and disorder on the premises.”

He said the layout of the premises had also been changed, so it no longer adhered to the licence which had been granted previously.

The licence holders are Durres Foods Ltd.

On November 12, the designated premises supervisor Shumon Choudary made a request to be removed from that role, so the venue does not have a designated premises supervisor.

The licensing committee will decide on Wednesday, January 13 what to do.

Their options include modifying the licence, suspending it or revoking it.

Norfolk police have submitted a letter and statement for councillors on the committee to consider.

However, those documents are not being made publicly available.

The council says that is because they would disclose information relating to an individual and information relating to any action taken or to be taken in connection with the prevention, investigation or prosecution of a crime.

This newspaper previously contacted the restaurant and the director of Durres Foods Ltd, but has not had a response.