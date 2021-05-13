News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Social distancing stops fish and chip shop's restaurant opening on May 17

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 3:47 PM May 13, 2021   
The Three Cottages Fish Restaurant, in North Walsham

The Three Cottages Fish Restaurant, in North Walsham - Credit: Staff

A North Norfolk fish and chip shop has announced it won't be reopening its restaurant from May 17, due to social distancing restrictions.

The popular North Walsham eatery has been running its takeaway service throughout lockdown but has chosen not to open its 30-seater restaurant from next week, despite calls from customers assuming it would be open.

David Audley, one of the co-owners of The Three Cottages Fish Restaurant said the layout of the restaurant, a lack of staff and restrictions made reopening the seated part of the venue unviable.

He said after considering what changes would need to be made, the decision to remain closed had been a simple one.

The Three Cottages Fish Restaurant, in North Walsham Road.

The Three Cottages Fish Restaurant, in North Walsham Road. - Credit: Staff

Mr Audley said: "We've got a 30-seater restaurant but it's split over two small rooms and you come in through a doorway and back out through the same doorway so we couldn't have a separate entrance and exit.

You may also want to watch:

"There's no way we can do two metres apart unless we only seat 15 and it becomes unviable to employ waiting staff if you can only seat 15 people.

"We are a very busy shop but it's mostly takeaways, 30 seat restaurant is not a very big operation and although it's not cramped together they are currently not two metres apart so we looked at it and thought, if we really mess around we could probably sit 10-15 people but we're looking at four tables of four people."

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk campsite voted third best in UK
  2. 2 Tax inspectors probe 240 furlough fraud cases in Norfolk and Suffolk
  3. 3 Man charged after cannabis factory and 300 plants found above pizza takeaway
  1. 4 Road cleared after three-vehicle collision on A47
  2. 5 Man jailed for 24 years for raping and sexually assaulting two girls
  3. 6 Early hours arrests as part of 'ongoing police investigation'
  4. 7 £5m roadworks on A47 cause delays - and months more to come
  5. 8 Missing man found by off-duty police officer
  6. 9 9 pubs and restaurants which have had lockdown makeovers
  7. 10 Pub boss struggling to recruit ahead of lockdown lifting

Putting the news the restaurant would not be opening from May 17 on social media, Mr Audley said the team had been forced to make the announcement after a number of customers phoned the business up, assuming the restaurant would be open.

He said: "We hope to reopen the restaurant at some stage. We have got to really wait until the government lifts the restaurant and social distancing.

"We don't want to do it until it's safe to do. We also don't really want to reopen until staff have had their vaccine. We're hoping that later in the summer we will be back."

North Walsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People walking along Caister beach on the east coast of Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

Norfolk seaside village third most sought-after in UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
A family meet a llama on the opening day of Kilverstone Wildlife Park

The rise and fall of a beloved Norfolk wildlife park

Derek James

Author Picture Icon
The lorry at the scene of the collision on Farrow Road in Norwich. Picture Luke Powell.

Man, 89, was killed by lorry as he headed to his parents' grave

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Matthew Constantinou

'One of life's gentlemen' - Neighbours describe killer's double life

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus