Emergency services called after woman injured in crash

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Watton Road in Hingham. Photo: Submitted Archant

A woman was injured after her car hit another vehicle in a Norfolk town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened Friday afternoon on Watton Road in Hingham. Photo: Submitted The crash happened Friday afternoon on Watton Road in Hingham. Photo: Submitted

Emergency services were called to the accident on Watton Road in Hingham around 4.30pm on Friday.

Fire crews from Attleborough and Dereham attended the crash and helped the injured woman.

You may also want to watch:

Witnesses described seeing a vehicle driving around a parked vehicle and trailer before the crash happened.

The cause of the crash is not yet clear.

Previous campaigns have called for the speed limit on the road to be lowered. It is currently 40mph.