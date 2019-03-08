Emergency services called after woman injured in crash
PUBLISHED: 10:07 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:07 27 April 2019
A woman was injured after her car hit another vehicle in a Norfolk town.
The crash happened Friday afternoon on Watton Road in Hingham. Photo: Submitted
Emergency services were called to the accident on Watton Road in Hingham around 4.30pm on Friday.
Fire crews from Attleborough and Dereham attended the crash and helped the injured woman.
Witnesses described seeing a vehicle driving around a parked vehicle and trailer before the crash happened.
The cause of the crash is not yet clear.
Previous campaigns have called for the speed limit on the road to be lowered. It is currently 40mph.
