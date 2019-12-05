Search

Three car crash closes NDR roundabout

PUBLISHED: 08:51 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:52 05 December 2019

Police have closed a section of the NDR following a collision between three cars. Picture: EDP Traffic Map

A section of the NDR has been closed following a crash between three vehicles.

Police were called to the Horsford slip road (B1149) of the road - officially known as the Broadland Northway - at 7.31am on Thursday morning following reports of crash between three cars.

Two vehicles are believed to be blocking the road with a third on the verge.

The Drayton Road roundabout has also been closed.

The East of England Ambulance Service has also been called to the scene, but no one is believed to have been seriously injured.

Vehicle recovery has been called.

Sanders Coaches have also warned the 602 service will be delayed by the incident.

Follow the latest travel information visit the EDP traffic map.

