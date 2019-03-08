A47 blocked after three-vehicle crash

The A47 Pullover Road where a three-car crash has blocked a carriageway. Photo: Google Maps Google Maps

The A47 has been blocked following a crash involving three cars.

The incident happened at the Pullover Road in West Lynn, the King's Lynn bound carriageway is currently blocked with traffic queuing back to the Hardwick Roundabout.

Two people have suffered injuries however the seriousness of them is not yet known, police say no one has been trapped.

Police are urging drivers to seek alternative routes.