Three big museums announce reopening dates

Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery will re-open in August, with the exact dates still to be confirmed. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Norfolk Museums Service has announced it will be reopening some of its sites to the public from early August.

Viking: Rediscover the Legend Exhibition, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Viking: Rediscover the Legend Exhibition, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Castle Museum, Time and Tide Museum of Great Yarmouth Life and Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will be the first three museums run by the service to reopen.

Museums, galleries and heritage sites were given the go ahead to reopen to the public by the Government from July 4.

Time and Tide and Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will open to the general public from Monday August 3, with advanced booking required for entry.

Tickets will become available on the Norfolk Museum Service website on August 1.

Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will open to the general public from Monday August 3. Pictures: Brittany Woodman Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will open to the general public from Monday August 3. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Measures have been put in place to allow customers to use the museums safely and visit with confidence.

Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery will re-open later in August, with the exact date still to be confirmed.

Before the museum reopens there will be a number of weddings taking place at the castle which have been arranged under the new government guidelines.

Norfolk County Council, which runs the county’s museums services, said the seven remaining museums would reopen when it was safe for them to do so.

Ahead of the public reopening, Museums Pass holders will be invited to book an early-access visit. This will begin at Time and Tide from Saturday July 18 and Gressenhall from Monday July 20.

Steve Miller, director of culture and heritage, said a lot of preparation and planning had gone into the reopening the museums.

He said the sites which would be the first to reopen were those best suited to social distancing and the required safety measures.

Mr Miller said: “Once on site, clear signage will help guide visitors around the recommended one-way routes, and visitor services staff will be located at key points to help advise and guide visitors.

“While some areas of the museums will be closed to visitors where social distancing isn’t possible, the majority of the offer at Time and Tide and Gressenhall Farm and Workhouse will still be accessible.

“We very much look forward to welcoming visitors back to our sites – we know they’ve missed us and we’ve certainly missed them.”