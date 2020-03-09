Three adults and two children injured after head-on crash on A47

At least two people have been injured after a serious collision on the A47 involving two cars. Photo: Google Maps Archant

Three adults and two children have been taken to hospital after a serious collision on the A47 this afternoon.

Shortly before 12.19pm on Monday, March 9, emergency services including an air ambulance were called to the stretch of road after two cars crashed in what witnesses described as a head-on collision.

Three fire crews, two ambulances, and an air ambulance attended the scene.

The road was closed following the incident but re-opened around 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 12.17pm with reports of a collision on the A47 in Halvergate.

"We sent two ambulances, an ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance. Crews are still at the scene.

"A woman and child were taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care.

"Two adults and a child were taken to James Paget Hospital for further care."

Three fire appliances, one from Acle, one from Gorleston, and one from Great Yarmouth, were all called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk fire and Rescue Service said: "We were called by the ambulance service to assist the emergency services."

A witness described the collision as a 'head-on' crash, adding: "It looks serious and I hope everyone is okay."

Today's crash follows a spate of collisions on the A47.

Last Monday two women died in a collision near the same stretch of road, and on Friday two men died after a three-vehicle collision on the road near Fransham.

