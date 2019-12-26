Search

Can you spot yourself in our Boxing Day dip photos?

PUBLISHED: 12:44 26 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 26 December 2019

Ready for the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ready for the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Thousands of spectators lined Cromer pier and promenade to watch more than 400 intrepid Boxing Day dippers brave bitterly cold temperatures to raise cash for needy local youngsters.

Still smiling as the brave enjoy the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYStill smiling as the brave enjoy the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Since being organised by the North Norfolk Beach Runners as a fun way to shake off the Christmas Day cobwebs for the first time in 1988, the annual event has grown year on year, supporting charities and good causes to the tune of more than £400,000.

Characters taking part ranged from fairies, lobsters and Father Christmas and his elves, to Christmas crackers and a group of friends who braved the waves dressed as gifts, complete with cardboard box headgear and festive wrapping paper.

Proceeds will this year go to Cromer Children's Charity, which provides financial help to youngsters living within five miles of the parish church.

Estate agent and long-standing Beach Runners member Clive Hedges, who has only missed one dip in 30 years, is a member of the organising team. He said: "The Boxing Day dip is a great way of giving back something to the community - and you also get bragging rights until Easter!"

To support Cromer Children's Charity, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/northnorfolkbeachrunnersbdd

Running toward into the sea for the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYRunning toward into the sea for the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

They're off as the hardy run toward the sea for the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThey're off as the hardy run toward the sea for the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ready for the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYReady for the Cromer Boxing Day swim. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

