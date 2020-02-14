Search

Crowds loving the Valentine's Day light parade through Norwich

PUBLISHED: 21:47 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 21:47 14 February 2020

Norwich Love Light Valentines Day 2020 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

Lights, camera, action! Families and children snaked their way through the city following the lights fantastic Valentine's Parade which is a part of the inaugural Love Light Norwich Festival.

Setting off from Norwich Cathedral the spectacular lights love-in led youngsters and their grown ups along like the Pied Piper of Hamelin until the parade reached its final destination at Millennium Plain, via London Street and Gentleman's Walk.

Madcap French street performance company Picto-Facto got the crowds going as they bopped to the music and weaved their way along the route below giant inflatables which bobbed along like colourful corks in the sea.

The parade ended with a bang as it was followed by a spectacular fireworks display from the top of the Forum.

Lina Taylor, 47, from the city centre, who attended the event with her daughter Angel, 12, said it was "really good"

Stefan Gurney, executive director of Norwich Business Improvement District (BID), which has organised the light festival, said the family-free event had been fantastic despite the disappointment of having to cancel events on Saturday due to the arrival of Storm Dennis.

He said: "We hoped that it would capture the imagination of everyone and it certainly has done."

Mr Gurney said the past two days had been fantastic and revealed they had received a number of positive comments.

He said: "At this time of year, when its dark its nice we're able to bring people out to enjoy the city it the dark, quiet months.

"That's what it's all about - to bring the community together."

Alex Rinsler, creative  director, said they had wanted to create a festival that promotes inclusion so that everyone could benefit from developing new connections with freely accessible events all in the setting of "Norwich's unique heritage with unparalleled architectural richness".

- Much of Saturday's programme has been cancelled due to the extreme weather expected. Caroline Bidewell, head of operations of Love Light Norwich, said, "We cannot guarantee the safety of visitors, crew or volunteers, so have made the hard decision to cancel much of Saturday's programming." The only exception is the performances of FloodLight by The Neutrinos, which will go ahead indoors in The Halls.

