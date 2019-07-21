Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

And they're off! Thousands taking part in Run Norwich 2019

21 July, 2019 - 10:51
The start of Run Norwich 2019. Pic: Lauren Cope.

The start of Run Norwich 2019. Pic: Lauren Cope.

Lauren Cope

Thousands of runners are pounding the city's streets after Run Norwich 2019 got under way.

Runners pass by Timber Hill on the Run Norwich 2019 route. Pic: Lauren Cope.Runners pass by Timber Hill on the Run Norwich 2019 route. Pic: Lauren Cope.

Supporters have lined the streets to cheer on the 7,500 runners racing along a 10km route.

It takes in some of Norwich's most iconic landmarks, including Norwich Castle, Norwich Cathedral and Norwich City Football Club's Carrow Road stadium.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber started the race for the first batch of runners at 9.30am today (Sunday, July 21), with the participants setting off in waves from Gentleman's Walk.

The race will finish at St Peters Street in front of City Hall and competitors will then be directed to St Giles Street where they will get their medals, a banana and a goody bag.

The city centre has been closed to traffic during the run.

While the front of field runners will be looking to complete the route in about 30 minutes, other competitors were content to try for personal bests and some, who had worn fancy dress for the occasion, were taking it much easier.

Those running for charity had to commit to raising a minimum of £100 for their chosen charity, with Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, The Nancy Oldfield Trust and Headway - Norfolk and Waveney the three official race charities.

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

Police warn drivers to take extra care after burst water main on A146

Police urged drivers on the A146 to take extra care because of the burst water main. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

All the road closures and bus diversions for Run Norwich

Run Norwich, 2018. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Parents’ anger as school leavers’ celebration is cancelled

Foulsham Primary School, which has cancelled its end-of-year barbecue for year six pupils. Picture: Ian Burt

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Boss of Norfolk’s ‘Harrods’ store dies aged 72

Michael Baker, MD of Bakers & Larners in Holt. Pic: Archant library

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

And they’re off! Thousands taking part in Run Norwich 2019

The start of Run Norwich 2019. Pic: Lauren Cope.

RSPCA joins debate about Latitude’s dyed pink sheep

Latitude Festival's famous pink sheep from back in 2016. Photo: James Bass

Massive storm halts Latitude festival performances

A huge storm cloud hangs over Latitude Festival Picture: MARK LANGFORD

WATCH:The heartwarming moment a football fan is surprised with his dream home

Ben Smith from Martham, near Great Yarmouth recently moved to Norfolk to live with his family. Picture: Contributed by Cabins Unlimited

Latitude Festival 2019, Stereophonics review: a class act that never fail to deliver a quality show

Stereophonics headlining the Obelisk Arena on Saturday, Latitude 2019. Picture: 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists