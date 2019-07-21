And they're off! Thousands taking part in Run Norwich 2019

The start of Run Norwich 2019. Pic: Lauren Cope. Lauren Cope

Thousands of runners are pounding the city's streets after Run Norwich 2019 got under way.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Runners pass by Timber Hill on the Run Norwich 2019 route. Pic: Lauren Cope. Runners pass by Timber Hill on the Run Norwich 2019 route. Pic: Lauren Cope.

Supporters have lined the streets to cheer on the 7,500 runners racing along a 10km route.

It takes in some of Norwich's most iconic landmarks, including Norwich Castle, Norwich Cathedral and Norwich City Football Club's Carrow Road stadium.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber started the race for the first batch of runners at 9.30am today (Sunday, July 21), with the participants setting off in waves from Gentleman's Walk.

The race will finish at St Peters Street in front of City Hall and competitors will then be directed to St Giles Street where they will get their medals, a banana and a goody bag.

The city centre has been closed to traffic during the run.

While the front of field runners will be looking to complete the route in about 30 minutes, other competitors were content to try for personal bests and some, who had worn fancy dress for the occasion, were taking it much easier.

Those running for charity had to commit to raising a minimum of £100 for their chosen charity, with Norwich City Community Sports Foundation, The Nancy Oldfield Trust and Headway - Norfolk and Waveney the three official race charities.