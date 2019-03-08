Search

Thousands raised for hospital at north Norfolk plant day

PUBLISHED: 14:11 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 31 May 2019

Thousands turned out for the Creake Abbey Plant Lovers' Day. Picture: Creake Abbey

Archant

A Plant Lovers' Day in north Norfolk has raised £4,000 for a nearby hospital.

The money raised at the event at Creake Abbey, between Fakenham and Burnham Market, on Saturday, May 25 will go to the Wells Community Hospital Trust.

More than 1,600 visitors attended the Plant Lovers' Day to view over 30 specialist plant nurseries from across the UK.

Diana Brocklebank Scott, owner of Creake Abbey, said: "We were delighted to have such fantastic turnout.

"The nurserymen were consistently busy all day selling plants and dispensing plant care and gardening advice. The whole event had such a great atmosphere and many visitors made a day of it."

The latest fundraising means £28,000 has now been raised for the Wells Community Hospital Trust over the 12 years that the event has been running.

