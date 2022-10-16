Steve Gilmour and his wife Hannah on their wedding day - Credit: www.trishthompsonphotography.com

A 12-hour music and dance marathon held in memory of a popular Norfolk musician has raised more than £4,000.

The Shoe Shoe Sh’Boogie event, which took place at the Shoe Factory Social Club in Norwich, was organised by Hannah Colby in memory of her husband, Steve Gilmour.

It comes after Mr Gilmour, from Martham, near Great Yarmouth, was diagnosed with an aggressive gliosarcoma brain tumour in September 2021 after being sent straight to A&E following a check-up appointment at the opticians.

Steve Gilmour and his wife, Hannah, whom he married just two weeks before he died from a rare brain cancer - Credit: Supplied by family

He underwent surgery to remove a 22mm tumour and had radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but in April this year it was discovered that the tumour had returned and was three times bigger.

The couple organised their wedding in just three weeks and enjoyed a celebration with 90 of their friends and family. Mr Gilmour died just two weeks later on May 29, aged 45.

At the Shoe Shoe Sh’Boogie event, swing dancer Ms Colby, a freelance writer and editor, boogied for the full 12 hours. She was accompanied by friend Ali Martinez.

Hannah Colby centre in pink dress during Shoe Shoe Sh'Boogie - Credit: Erin Patel

The extravaganza included free dance lessons and taster classes ranging from the Charleston, Lindy Hop and Collegiate Shag, and ended with a performance from Mr Gilmour’s former band The Hard Working Blues Band.

Mr Colby said: “It was absolutely amazing. I never imagined it would be so brilliant. Everyone seemed to have such a good time. We had more than 250, maybe even 300 people come along throughout the day.

“Our target was to raise £2,740 – enough to sponsor a day of research in Steve’s memory – but so far, with more donations still promised, the total is almost £4,200.

“Money is still coming in from the event and it would be great if we were able to sponsor not just one, but two days of research in Steve’s memory. Research to find a cure is so poorly funded.”

Steve Gilmour (right) with bandmembers of the Avi80rs - Credit: Avi80rs

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, explained Charlie Alsebrook, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research.

“Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age,” she added.

“We are very grateful to Hannah for her incredible support and are thrilled her event was so successful.”

A swing dance marathon held in memory of drummer Steve Gilmour, pictured is his wife Hannah Colby - Credit: Erin Patel

If you would like to donate in memory of Mr Gilmour visit to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Morning-Noon-Night