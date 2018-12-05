Thousands touched by story of brave boy from mid-Norfolk help grant his last wishes

Dereham's community have come together to create a special garden for Denver Clinton. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Archant

For the past few months, the name Denver Clinton has gripped the heart of everyone who has heard his inspiring story.

Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE Denver Clinton. Picture: OLIVIA WHITTLE

The brave boy from Mattishall, near Dereham, has been battling a rare form of cancer since May but last month received the devastating news that he was no longer responding to treatment .

In a bid to see the four-year-old live his wildest dreams in the time his has left, hundreds of people have clubbed together to raise thousands in just a week. And the support has not stopped there.

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern on Yaxham Road, Dereham, is one of dozens of people helping to fundraise for Denver’s Last Wishes - an group set up by the family to help make memories together.

Nearly £4,000 has been raised to send Denver off to Legoland and enjoy a stay in a castle - one of his top wishes.

Denver Clinton ready to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights with his sister Savannah. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Denver Clinton ready to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights with his sister Savannah. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mr Sandford said: “Wow is all I can say. People of Dereham have pulled it out of the hat once again. Due to the many businesses and individuals who have donated we have been able to book Denver and his family a knight’s room at Legoland with a Santa sleepover.

“Thank you all from the heart. It means so much to Denver and his family.”

The community also rallied together in the summer to build a special garden for Denver to enjoy with his family.

And even The Voice judge, Olly Murs, was touched by his story and recorded a special video message for him . Denver was nicknamed “little Olly” after having a photo taken of him sporting Olly’s trademark hat.

Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern, with Denver's special postbox. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD Paul Sandford, landlord at The Railway Tavern, with Denver's special postbox. Picture: SUPPLIED BY PAUL SANDFORD

Now, a special postbox has been set up at the Tavern for people to send cards. Already thousands have been received.

Other events organised include a boxing marathon on December 7, a charity football match at Aldiss Park on December 16 which will include local lad and NCFC player Todd Cantwell, a Christmas table decorating class on December 20, and a 24-hour karaoke marathon on December 21, and more.

The Facebook page Denver’s Journey now has 3,200 followers and people have shared personal stories of their support too.

Jamie Ryan raised more than £600 with a sponsored head shave.

Denver Clinton, who is fighting against a rare form of cancer, received a video message from The Voice judge Olly Murs. He has been nicknamed "little Olly" following this photo of him sporting Olly's trademark hat. Picture: CLINTON FAMILY Denver Clinton, who is fighting against a rare form of cancer, received a video message from The Voice judge Olly Murs. He has been nicknamed "little Olly" following this photo of him sporting Olly's trademark hat. Picture: CLINTON FAMILY

Many have also left their Christmas wish for “Denver’s wishes to come true” on the tree in Dereham market place.

It has also been organised for Denver’s older sister Savannah to have some time in a studio to record the song she wrote for him and performed at Dereham Christmas lights switch-on .

To keep up-to-date with all of the events planned for Denver’s Last Wishes follow the Facebook page Denver’s Journey or The Railway Tavern. Post cards to Denver c/o The Railway Tavern, 21-23 Yaxham Road, Dereham, Norfolk, N19 1HB. To donate, visit the Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/denvers-last-wishes.