Thousands of people have flocked to the Queen's Sandringham estate to pay their respects, among them a group of schoolchildren from Northamptonshire.

Despite the heavy rain, the flow of people who walked to the estate's Norwich Gates to leave flowers, gifts and cards in tribute to the Queen, continued throughout the day.

The sea of flowers that included supermarket bouquets, home-grown roses, and local sunflowers, lined the entire front of the gates and beyond.

One such tribute included a wreath laid by John Houston, 72, a standard-bearer of the Merchant Navy Association East Anglia branch.

Mr Houston also came to the estate in April 2021 to mark the death of Prince Philip, and said he was "devastated" by the Queen's passing.

He had met both Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as being invited to the church on the estate with them, and has fond memories of them both.

He spent nine hours standing in front of gates, sharing many dozens of stories with other mourners.

He said: “I promised myself, the association, my friends and family, and the Queen that I would be here at this moment.

“I had met the Queen many times and she was lovely – just lovely, lovely, lovely. She was so nice and easy to talk to. It’s such a shock she’s gone.”

Speaking of King Charles III, Mr Houston added: "Well, he's had 72 years of practice. He must know the dos and don'ts by now. Let's hope there's not too many changes."

Roz Parkin, 63, and her daughter Kate Banks, 39, of Great Massingham, were gifted a bunch of flowers by a local farmer to bring to Sandringham.

Mrs Banks said: “We’ve grown up with Sandringham on our doorstep and have been here for every royal occasion – from Princess Eugenie’s christening to Diana’s funeral. We even came after the Duke died.

“Prince William is the same age as me, and Prince Harry the same as my sister. When we were younger, we used to joke that we would marry them.

“It’s so sad that the Queen has died and it was important for us to come and pay our respects.”

Mrs Parkin added: “It’s so peaceful here right now. Yes, it is sad, but it’s very calm here too. Even the birds are silent today.”

One group of Year 2 children from a Northamptonshire primary school were also given the opportunity to pay their respects.

The class had been on a trip to Hunstanton for the day but staff at Hall Meadow Primary School, based in Kettering, agreed the give the youngsters a chance to make a unique memory.

Headteacher, Cassie Bodman-Knight, who joined the pupils on the trip, said: “We wanted to come and show our respects.

“I’m from King’s Lynn originally myself, and I know how important Sandringham is to the royals.

“It’s important as a school to pay our respects to Her Majesty and the children will remember this moment in years to come.”

The group left a letter of condolences and a bunch of flowers tied with a purple ribbon – the official school colour.

Kent-based Giles Cooper, chair of the Royal Variety Charity and Performance, came to pay tribute with a stunning bouquet of flowers made by local florist Deb's, based in King's Lynn.

He said: “We were in the area filming when the news broke, so we knew then that we wanted to come and pay our respect. It’s a sad time.”

Staff at the estate have committed to making sure the tributes are preserved and sent to the Royal Family in due course.