Virtual challenges help keep more than 2,500 children active

Published: 9:36 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 9:42 AM December 10, 2020

A series of sporting challenges, classes and clubs have helped to keep thousands of children active.

Children at more than 20 primary schools across north Suffolk have continued to keep active in and out of the classroom this term.

Schools from across Lowestoft, Beccles and Southwold have ensured that physical activity levels remained high during the the school day and beyond.

During the last national lockdown, schools have been the only way children have been allowed to play sport due to the four-week postponement of grassroots sport across the country.

It has seen after school clubs, virtual fitness classes and the Daily Mile all offered to children to maintain their physical activity levels over the past half term.

On top of all these amazing activities, the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership has again offered schools a series of virtual challenges as this term's virtual programme consisted of five competitions.

These were panathlon, indoor athletics for Years 3 to 6, multi skills for Reception to Year 6, matball for Year 3 and unihoc.

Jeffrey Hoey, partnership development manager for the North Suffolk Sport and Health Partnership, said: "The challenges managed to engage 21 of our primary schools and through their hard work 2,600 children have competed in recent weeks, bringing our total to 7,100 children this term, which is a massive achievement by the schools involved."

To build on this success in 2021 the Partnership will be focusing their virtual programme towards a more participation valued approach, with targeted events for all children.

After Christmas primary schools will have an opportunity to compete in 11 virtual challenges in skittleball, boccia, basketball, dance, gymnastics, football, basketball, skipping, health and fitness festival, social and personal festival and kurling/ten pin bowling.

Mr Hoey said: "For these challenges, local children from Roman Hill, Gunton and Woods Loke primary schools have been recording video demonstrations for our activities which will be shared with all our schools to support them in their delivery of the events in 2021, in the hope to engage more children and schools in our virtual project."

"We will also be targeting Year 7/8 pupils from our five high schools through five similar activities (basketball, dance, football, gymnastics, teambuilding), to support transition due to schools not having the traditional transition programme in the summer."

