Thousands of homes enter second day without water

PUBLISHED: 09:01 20 November 2018

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

Archant

Thousands of homes in Wymondham are entering a second day without water after a burst water main shut off the supply in the early hours of Monday morning.

A map on the Anglian Water website showing the affected area. Photo: Anglian WaterA map on the Anglian Water website showing the affected area. Photo: Anglian Water

Anglian Water have closed Station Road while their teams carry out work on a “complex” burst water main, which they identified as the cause of the problem yesterday morning.

Teams were sent to investigate around 8am Monday after a number of residents in the Harts Farm area reported leaks and a complete loss of water.

Originally the company said water would be returned by 4pm Monday but amended the statement last night to say the issue would not be fixed until 5pm Tuesday at the earliest.

They said: “We’re really sorry but some customers in Wymondham may have vert low water pressure or no water at all.

“It is proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped.

“Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced you and thanks for your patience.”

