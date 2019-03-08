This year's Out There Festival 'is looking like an absolute humdinger!'

Scenes for previous Out There Festivals. This year's event is taking place over September 14 and 15 with multiple street circus acts, shows and performances going on over both days Picture: David Street David Street

A packed programme of more than nine hours of entertainment will be showcased today (Saturday) as thousands of people descend on Great Yarmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'Out There Festival' returns for its 12th year to bring #GreatYarmouth more weird and wonderful circus and street art performances in a celebration of outstanding and unique acts from around the world! STARTS TODAY! #OutThereFest2019

Programme herehttps://t.co/mIINF8tEHF pic.twitter.com/Nk1qkX7q4x — Town Centre (@GY_Town_Centre) September 14, 2019

An estimated 50,000 people are expected as a galaxy of street artists from across the world bring some weird and wonderful circus and street art performances to the coastal town this weekend

An international festival of circus and street arts will see the popular 'Out There Festival' returns for its 12th year

The crowds will be able to enjoy shows, street theatre, and circus acts from across the globe during more than 100 hours of performances, from 130 artists who hail from 10 different countries.

The festival starts at noon on Saturday and will continue on Sunday at various locations across the town.

Joe Mackintosh, director, said: "Nine world premieres, 12 UK premieres and 16 shows we've co-produced all come together to create an outstanding

vision of a seaside town come to life with an innovative programme of international excellence.

"The twelfth year of the Out There Festival is looking like an absolute humdinger!"