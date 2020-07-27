Search

How people were still able to celebrate Norfolk Day 2020

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 19:05 27 July 2020

The Shardlake's Norwich/Kett's Rebellion Taster Tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: Paul Dickson

The Shardlake's Norwich/Kett's Rebellion Taster Tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: Paul Dickson

Archant

Even in the middle of a global pandemic, the people of Norfolk made sure they celebrated our beautiful county.

The Shardlake's Norwich/Kett's Rebellion Taster Tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: Paul DicksonThe Shardlake's Norwich/Kett's Rebellion Taster Tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: Paul Dickson

Wet weather and social distancing did not stop people from celebrating this year’s Norfolk Day.

From socially distanced walking tours and dinosaur picnics to afternoon tea in the garden and a Norfolk Day virtual run, people were still determined to celebrate the county they call home.

David Powles, editor of the Eastern Daily Press, said: “Norfolk Day proved somewhat of a challenge this year, with people unable to organise events and get out and about as they might be used to.

“However, we’ve been absolutely delighted by the reaction, with hundreds taking time out to remind themselves what a great county this is. It’s reminded me that one of the things I love about Norfolk is its people, their positive nature and their creativity.

The Shardlake's Norwich/Kett's Rebellion Taster Tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: Paul DicksonThe Shardlake's Norwich/Kett's Rebellion Taster Tours for Norfolk Day. Picture: Paul Dickson

You may also want to watch:

“Hopefully life will return to normal soon and we can look forward to a fantastic Norfolk Day on July 27, 2021.”

Hundreds of people also took to social media to post pictures and messages stating why they love Nelson’s County, including Escape to the Country’s Nicki Chapman, Stephen Fry and Norfolk’s MPs.

Chloe Smith, Conservative MP for Norwich North, shared her thoughts on Norfolk Day by sharing a picture of her daughter wearing a yellow and black dress with a Norfolk Day cap.

She said: “Norfolk is fabulous enough any time, any day, anywhere, but in times like this it’s more important than ever to make a special celebration of our county and community.

“I love Norfolk because it’s my home and today I’ll be celebrating Norwich’s cool in particular.”

Norfolk’s Woman’s Institute, who have supported Norfolk Day since it began in 2018, also took their celebrations online with dozens of members explaining why they love the county they live in.

Stephen Fry took the time to reflect on his love of Norfolk’s big skies, the joy of the space and isolation that is possible as he toasted the people of the county on BBC Radio Norfolk.

