Thousands flock to Norfolk village church fete
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A north Norfolk village church has held a traditional summer event that saw people enjoy games and a dog show and peruse stalls for bargains.
The Ingham church fete on Saturday saw about 2,000 people attend the annual fundraiser, which had not been held for the last two years due to Covid.
Families enjoyed a dog show run by Animal Magic, a games area, the antics of Jazz the Clown and Auntie Pearl and live music.
People could also browse stalls selling bric-a-brac, books and cakes.
Money raised from the fete will go towards the upkeep and repairs to Holy Trinity Church, which dates back to the 1300s.
Funds are currently needed to repair and replace church tower louvres.
Churchwarden Bunty Mclean, 84, was the main organiser of the fete, supported by Chris and Janet Peck and Dr Mark Newstead.
She said: "It was very successful. People turned up in their droves."