Thousands flock to Norfolk village church fete

Sean and Bunty McClean working on the book stall at Ingham Church Fete and Dog Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

A north Norfolk village church has held a traditional summer event that saw people enjoy games and a dog show and peruse stalls for bargains.

The Ingham church fete on Saturday saw about 2,000 people attend the annual fundraiser, which had not been held for the last two years due to Covid.

Families enjoyed a dog show run by Animal Magic, a games area, the antics of Jazz the Clown and Auntie Pearl and live music.

Razz the clown creates some bubble magic - Credit: Danielle Booden

People could also browse stalls selling bric-a-brac, books and cakes.

A musician performing at Ingham Church Fete and Dog Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Money raised from the fete will go towards the upkeep and repairs to Holy Trinity Church, which dates back to the 1300s.

The young handlers event taking place at Ingham Church Fete and Dog Show. Picture: - Credit: Danielle Booden

Funds are currently needed to repair and replace church tower louvres.

People enjoying games at Ingham Church Fete and Dog Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Churchwarden Bunty Mclean, 84, was the main organiser of the fete, supported by Chris and Janet Peck and Dr Mark Newstead.

A book stall was popular at the Ingham Church Fete and Dog Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

She said: "It was very successful. People turned up in their droves."

Toni and John Ward, owners of Rockstar Hot Tubs, at Ingham Church Fete and Dog Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The young handlers event taking place at Ingham Church Fete and Dog Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Jan and Val serving cakes at Ingham Church Fete and Dog Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Sharon Booden playing one of the games at Ingham Church Fete and Dog Show. - Credit: Danielle Booden



