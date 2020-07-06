Fundraiser to pay for stabbing victim’s funeral passes target
PUBLISHED: 11:59 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:59 06 July 2020
Archant
A fundraiser to pay for the funeral of a woman who was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew has reached its target – but the organiser is hoping for more to give the leftover cash to her three bereft children.
Gemma Cowey, also known as Gemma Lynne Marjoram, was murdered at a former Victorian mental health hospital on Friday, June 19.
Sophie Baldwin, an old school friend of the 38-year-old, set up a fundraiser to help her family pay for funeral costs and reached the £5,000 target within three days.
The total currently stands at more than £6,300, and Miss Baldwin is hoping to get to £7,500.
She said: “Let’s try to get this to 150pc to help support Gemma’s family with the upbringing of Gemma’s three children aged 4, 6 and 16.
“Thank you for your help and support – we have done a fantastic job in raising this much. Please, please keep sharing.”
To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gemma-cowey
