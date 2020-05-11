Norfolk town’s challenge reaches across the Atlantic

Reverend James Stewart has urged young people in Thorpe St Andrew to draw rainbows in support of the NHS. Picture: Reverend James Stewart Archant

An eight-year-old Canadian boy has entered a rainbow challenge set by a Norfolk town.

Hunter Henderson, from Canada, took part in Thorpe St Andrew's rainbow challenge. Picture: Reverend James Stewart Hunter Henderson, from Canada, took part in Thorpe St Andrew's rainbow challenge. Picture: Reverend James Stewart

The entry sent from the town of Saint Andrews in Canada, which has a link with Thorpe St Andrew, delighted the Rev James Stewart, who launched the challenge and hopes other youngsters across the community will join in.

The challenge, which closes on May 14 and will have five prizes awarded by age group, asks children to create rainbows, which will be sent to the local nursing home and people who are self-isolating.

Mr Stewart said: “The rainbow has been taken up, with inspiring effect, in the current Covid-19 crisis as a sign of love and hope and as a way of thanking all our NHS and frontline keyworkers.”

Ian Mackie, county and district councillor for the town, said: “In this period of global pandemic we feel it has been a great strength for both communities to know that they are thinking and caring about each other.”

Please send entries with name, age (if under 18) and email or phone to The Rev James Stewart, The Rectory, 21a South Avenue, Norwich, NR7 0EY.