Search

Advanced search

Norfolk town’s challenge reaches across the Atlantic

PUBLISHED: 15:46 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:04 11 May 2020

Reverend James Stewart has urged young people in Thorpe St Andrew to draw rainbows in support of the NHS. Picture: Reverend James Stewart

Reverend James Stewart has urged young people in Thorpe St Andrew to draw rainbows in support of the NHS. Picture: Reverend James Stewart

Archant

An eight-year-old Canadian boy has entered a rainbow challenge set by a Norfolk town.

Hunter Henderson, from Canada, took part in Thorpe St Andrew's rainbow challenge. Picture: Reverend James StewartHunter Henderson, from Canada, took part in Thorpe St Andrew's rainbow challenge. Picture: Reverend James Stewart

The entry sent from the  town of Saint Andrews in Canada, which has a link with Thorpe St Andrew, delighted the Rev James Stewart, who launched the challenge and hopes other youngsters across  the community will join in.

You may also want to watch:

The challenge, which closes on May 14 and will have five prizes awarded by age group, asks children to create rainbows, which will be  sent to the local nursing home and people who are self-isolating.

Mr Stewart said: “The rainbow has been taken up, with inspiring effect, in the current Covid-19 crisis as a sign of love and hope and  as a way of thanking all our NHS and frontline keyworkers.”

Ian Mackie, county and district councillor for the town, said: “In this period of global pandemic we feel it has been a great strength for both communities to know that they are thinking and caring about each other.”

Please send entries with  name, age (if under 18) and email or phone to The Rev James Stewart, The Rectory, 21a South Avenue, Norwich, NR7 0EY.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Some people have no common sense’: Police warn enforcing guidelines could be ‘impossible’

PC Peter Baitey chats one couple out exercising during his patrol of Eaton Park during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Denise Bradley

Property developer to send builders back to four Norfolk sites

David Wilson Homes has said it is sending its workers back to its sites. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Canaries acknowledge potential for behind closed doors games with refunds

Norwich City have announced refunds for supporters for all 2019-20 matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police called to group of 20 people partying in Thetford Forest

Police were called to Thetford Forest on Saturday where 20 people were partying. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24