Search

Advanced search

Man rescued from Thorpe Island after suffering medical emergency

PUBLISHED: 11:22 05 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:22 05 December 2018

The Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Andy Green

The Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Andy Green

Andy Green

A man had to rescued from an island by the Coastguard after suffering a “medical episode” in Thorpe St Andrew.

The Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Andy GreenThe Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Andy Green

Coastguard teams from Winterton and Gorleston were called to Yarmouth Road by the ambulance service after reports a man needed medical attention but could be not be reached.

He was taken onto the mainland where he received medical attention before being taken to hospital.

The police and fire crew from Earlham as well as the swift water rescue team from Carrow also attended the scene to assist with traffic control.

A spokesman from the Coastguard could not reveal anymore detail about the man, but added: “We were called by the ambulance after a male suffered a medical episode. “We were called as he was difficult to extract as the area he was in was an island.  “The coastguard rescue helicopter attended but were stood down when the casualty was taken to hospital.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dead moth in flour and expired food in fridge - takeaway slapped with zero food hygiene rating

A dead moth was found in a container of flour at Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery taxi driver wins big at Norfolk casino

Grosvenor Casino, Marine Parade, Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass

‘Why won’t you help my dying wife?’ - Man’s 18-month fight for care funding

Robert May, whose wife Sylvia is very ill but struggling to access NHS funding. PHOTO: Jamie Honeywood

Police investigating fight during Christmas lights switch-on

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fight at the Dereham Christmas lights switch on event. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Woman assaults staff member in Norwich restaurant and two police officers

Jive Norwich in Exchange Street Credit: Google Maps

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchel

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast