Man rescued from Thorpe Island after suffering medical emergency

The Coastguard assisted the police, fire service and ambulance to rescue a man from Thorpe Island after he suffered a medical emergency. Picture: Andy Green Andy Green

A man had to rescued from an island by the Coastguard after suffering a “medical episode” in Thorpe St Andrew.

Coastguard teams from Winterton and Gorleston were called to Yarmouth Road by the ambulance service after reports a man needed medical attention but could be not be reached.

He was taken onto the mainland where he received medical attention before being taken to hospital.

The police and fire crew from Earlham as well as the swift water rescue team from Carrow also attended the scene to assist with traffic control.

A spokesman from the Coastguard could not reveal anymore detail about the man, but added: “We were called by the ambulance after a male suffered a medical episode. “We were called as he was difficult to extract as the area he was in was an island. “The coastguard rescue helicopter attended but were stood down when the casualty was taken to hospital.”