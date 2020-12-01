News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Town to shine this Christmas

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 4:03 PM December 1, 2020   
Plumstead Road house decorated early for Christmas. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Plumstead Road house decorated early for Christmas. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Dozens of houses will be decorated with Christmas lights for a community trail in a bid to boost people's spirits.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is encouraging households to take part and people can admire the decorations thanks to an online map on www.thorpestandrew-tc.gov.uk/christmas-lights-registration

The town normally hosts a Christmas lights switch-on at River Green but due to coronavirus restrictions, the popular attraction cannot happen

.

Thorpe mayor John Fisher said: "If we can improve people's wellbeing that is good. I love Christmas lights."

Children in Thorpe can also take part in a design a bauble competition and quiz, with clues across the town.

Plumstead Road house decorated early for Christmas. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A house lit up early for Christmas on Plumstead Road East. - Credit: Archant

This paper has launched The Let's Brighten Up campaign, which is calling for people to light up their streets to celebrate Christmas and community spirit.

To send in pictures email letsbrightenupchristmas@archant.co.uk 


Christmas

