Town to shine this Christmas

Published: 4:03 PM December 1, 2020

Dozens of houses will be decorated with Christmas lights for a community trail in a bid to boost people's spirits.

Thorpe St Andrew Town Council is encouraging households to take part and people can admire the decorations thanks to an online map on www.thorpestandrew-tc.gov.uk/christmas-lights-registration

The town normally hosts a Christmas lights switch-on at River Green but due to coronavirus restrictions, the popular attraction cannot happen

Thorpe mayor John Fisher said: "If we can improve people's wellbeing that is good. I love Christmas lights."

Children in Thorpe can also take part in a design a bauble competition and quiz, with clues across the town.

A house lit up early for Christmas on Plumstead Road East. - Credit: Archant

This paper has launched The Let's Brighten Up campaign, which is calling for people to light up their streets to celebrate Christmas and community spirit.

