Search

Advanced search

'Anything is possible' - Hairdresser with arthritis celebrates 40 years

PUBLISHED: 11:13 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 08 January 2020

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Archant

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business.

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23.

But just five years later, she became crippled with pain that left her unable to walk for periods of time and was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

The 63-year-old said: "It was very severe then and I was in chronic pain. It has been a struggle at times and at first the news is distressing and debilitating. The pain is so intense but you've just got to work through it."

Doctors advised her to slow down after spending a year in and out of appointments at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"But I knew I had to keep continuing with the salon," Ms Goldsmith said. "I love coming into work and being with people."

Now Ms Goldsmith wants to send the message to anyone with the same diagnosis to keep going, saying her 40-year business proves anything is possible.

She added: "You have just got to take each year as it comes."

Ms Goldsmith works full-time at the salon and credits the success to her part-time staff, Zoe and Julie.

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

She said: "Some days can be grim but my staff are absolutely excellent and so loyal and they know if I'm having a bad day and will help me out.

"I'm extremely lucky with the pair of them. Julie has worked with me since the salon opened."

Ms Goldsmith describes the salon as community-based and has cut the hair of some clients for all the time she has been there. One client, from France, returns to the salon when she is in England.

Ms Goldsmith said: "My clients are my friends and I have some who still come in every week for shampoos and set blow dries. I love all our ladies and I can't thank them enough for everything.

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

"People like it because we're not posh here. Everybody gets a cup of tea in my shop and a biscuit."

Ms Goldsmith decided to become a hairdresser when a stylist passed her rollers while she was accompanying her mum at a salon.

She said: "I was just fascinated by it all. I've now been a hairdresser for many years and I still love it although so much has changed over the years. I remember when everyone wanted perms."

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23 Julie, Diane, Dian'es mother and Zoe. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23 Julie, Diane, Dian'es mother and Zoe. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. The team Diane, Zoe and Julie Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. The team Diane, Zoe and Julie Pictures: Brittany Woodman

You may also want to watch:

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23.Diane and Julie Butcher Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23.Diane and Julie Butcher Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Zoe Faircloth who works at Hair by Diane. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Zoe Faircloth who works at Hair by Diane. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanA hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Revealed: NDR roundabout accident blackspots

The police and fire service attended 54 crashes on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) since it opened. Picture: Archant

First of Greater Anglia’s new Inter City trains runs from Norwich station

First of the Greater Anglia's new Inter City trains running from Norwich Railway Station. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Headteacher banned for ignoring child neglect complaints

Alexander Bowles was headteacher at Great Hockham Primary School near Thetford. Photo: Google Streetview

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

All cyclists fined for riding on pavements in Norfolk in a year caught in one town

A total of 23 cyclists have been fined £50 for riding on the pavement in Norfolk over the last three years, 16 of which were in Watton. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Police crack down on ‘appalling’ parking near school

Three Mile Lane, in Costessey where residents have complained about inconsiderate parking around school pick up and drop off times. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich City transfer rumours: Strikers on the move

Dennis Srbeny is reportedly leaving Norwich City to re-join Paderborn Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Anything is possible’ - Hairdresser with arthritis celebrates 40 years

A hairdresser with rheumatoid arthritis wants to show anything is possible after celebrating 40 years in business. Diane Goldsmith, from Thorpe St Andrew, opened Hair by Diane on South Hill Road at the age of 23. Pictures: Brittany Woodman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists