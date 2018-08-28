Search

Dementia cafe enjoys alternative Christmas meal of fish and chips

PUBLISHED: 15:04 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:13 31 December 2018

Roxley Hall in Thorpe St Andrew.

Archant

Fish and chips was on the menu at Thorpe St Andrew’s dementia cafe as members enjoyed an alternative Christmas meal.

About 50 people, including volunteers, sponsors, and the Domino Choir, attended the event in Roxley Hall at Yarmouth Road on December 19.

Clarion Futures Communities provided fish and chips from Thorpe Fish Bar for members, while Leigh Reeves from Morton Reeves Estate Agents, provided mince pies and biscuits.

Soft drinks and crackers were donated by Kate Raven of Nanny’s Cakes.

Domino Singers performed festive songs and leader Brenda Binns, presented a donation to the group, which was accepted by Fiona Bass.

Mini Monkeys Gym and Sainsburys also made contributions to the cafe.

The dementia cafe meets on the third Wednesday of the month from 10am to 12 midday.

To get involved call 01603 701048.

