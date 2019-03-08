Search

Advanced search

First female freeman for Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 12:59 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 07 November 2019

History has been made since Auriol Hughes is the first lady Freeman of Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church

History has been made since Auriol Hughes is the first lady Freeman of Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church

Archant

A Norfolk town has made history and revealed its first female freeman.

Auriol Hughes has been involved in the life of Thorpe St Andrew since 1961, when her mother and family moved to the town. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew Parish ChurchAuriol Hughes has been involved in the life of Thorpe St Andrew since 1961, when her mother and family moved to the town. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church

Auriol Hughes has been announced as the freeman of Thorpe St Andrew after more than 40 years of dedication to the community.

The 85-year-old said: "I was absolutely amazed to receive this award. I feel that I haven't done any more than anyone else, but at the same time I am very privileged to be honoured in this way, and I thank the Mayor and Thorpe St Andrew Town Council for presenting me with this."

She first moved to Thorpe St Andrew in 1965 with her family, and has worked as a secretary at the Pastoral Care and Bereavement Group and been active in the WI, the local history group and art classes.

Thorpe St Andrew vicar the Rev James Stewart said: "Auriol is a walking encyclopaedia of knowledge of the parish - and is the first person I turn to if I need to find something out from the past of the parish.

Auriol Hughes has dedicated over 40 years of service to the Parish Church of Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew Parish ChurchAuriol Hughes has dedicated over 40 years of service to the Parish Church of Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Thorpe St Andrew Parish Church

"Brevity prevents me listing all of her commitments in the parish - and I suspect there are things which Auriol does which I am not even aware of, such is her nature."

You may also want to watch:

She is also a regular sight on Yarmouth Road, where she delivers magazines, attends Mothers' Union meetings and hands out handwritten notes of meetings she has attended.

Mr Stewart added: "In a world of Instagram, selfies and reality television it could be said that Auriol cuts a rather contrary figure in our community, yet her faithfulness, patience and devotion to service has shone through for all these years.

"It is my privilege to know her," he added.

Town mayor councillor John Fisher said: "It is one of the most enjoyable duties for a town mayor to be able to recognise local people who make an outstanding contribution to our community.

"The Freedom of the Town is given to someone who has spent decades giving eminent and valuable service to the community, but this description hardly does the service of Auriol Hughes justice.

"Auriol has never sought any praise or recognition for her work over more than 40 years, which makes her so deserving of this award."

■ A freeman is an honour awarded to a prominent person in a town's community and dates back to the Mediaeval age.

Most Read

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Norwich City v Watford - Press Conference LIVE

Daniel Farke's Norwich City host Watford on Friday night Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New shop to open in Gentleman’s Walk

The unit that was formerly hand-made cosmetic firm Lush is to become a new shop, opening later this month. Lush relocated last year into Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists