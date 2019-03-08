Search

Mother-of-three and friend come to the rescue of snake trapped in netting by river near Norwich

PUBLISHED: 12:28 28 April 2019

A snake which found itself trapped in a net on the River Yare. Picture: Sky Webb-Hutchison

Sky Webb-Hutchison

A mother-of-three and a friend used a set of keys to free a trapped snake from a net by the river Yare.

Netting on the River Yare which an adder was rescued from. Picture: Sky Webb-HutchisonNetting on the River Yare which an adder was rescued from. Picture: Sky Webb-Hutchison

Kate Burton, 22 and of Thorpe St Andrew, was walking by the river close to the Yare Boat Club with her three young children and friend Sky Webb-Hutchison when they encountered the struggling serpent, which they believe to be an adder.

The snake was caught in netting on the banks of the river Yare, near where the pair were walking with children Marisa, four, George, three and Alistair, 18 months.

Ms Burton said the adder was “really distressed” and looking like it may have been struggling for some time.

One of the pair carefully held the snake still before the other used a set of keys to cut it free, allowing it to swim off.

Ms Burton added: “The snake seemed fine once we got it free and just swam away.”

Ms Webb-Hutchison added: “We want to warn people about two different things - both about the fact the netting is there and wildlife could be caught, and that snakes are around.

“We're both really worried about the netting and what other animals could get caught, but God forbid a child had found the snake instead of us and may have been bitten.”

