Artist dies just weeks after Covid cancellation of psychiatrist appointment

A troubled artist died in her home weeks after a psychiatric appointment was cancelled because her practitioner had a case of Covid-19 in his family.

Lisa Oag was due to see a psychiatrist as part of her ongoing mental health treatment on January 20 last year, but the appointment was postponed until February 10, three weeks later.

An inquest into her death heard that support workers raised concerns with police when she did not attend the rearranged date, leading to officers discovering her hanging in her Thorpe Marriott home.

It heard the appointment had been put off due to a member of her psychiatrist's family testing positive for Covid-19.

Anita Nattrass, Miss Oag's mother, told the court her daughter was a happy child who loved taking swimming, horse riding and ice skating lessons and did modelling both as a child and an adult.

However, she said that later in life she had grown estranged from her family and had got into severe financial difficulties - resulting in her living for three years without heating because she could not afford repairs to fix her broken system.

In a statement, Mrs Nattrass told the court: "She had lots of unopened letters from bailiffs and debt collectors amount to about £12,000. Why did mental health services not help her with this?

"She did lots of amazing paintings and wrote on the back of them about how mental health services had let her down big time."

The inquest heard how Miss Oag, who was 41, spent close to a month in Hellesdon Hospital between October and November 2021 and was disappointed when she was discharged.

Amit Chawla, the psychiatrist Miss Oag was scheduled to see, said: "She said the ward was difficult and that she didn't always feel the staff had time for her.

"She had not been eating well and was losing weight, but said she felt [her community mental health nurse] support her and that she had made friends in the hospital.

"She found it difficult coming back to being alone in her house."

Kevin Germany, community team manager at the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said Miss Oag had been signposted to financial support services and had "engaged" with mental health services offered to her.

Assistant coroner Christopher Leach gave a narrative conclusion that she died having been found hanging, but that her intentions were unclear.