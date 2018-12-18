‘Where’s our post box?’ - Villagers face two mile walk to post letters this Christmas

From left to right: Alfie Townley (resident), Andrew Cawdron (Parish Councillor), Richard Claxton,Paul Elsey (Secretary of the Residents Association) and Petter Ibbett (Resident). Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

Villagers face a two mile walk to send their cards this Christmas - because Royal Mail is yet to replace their only post box.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Councillors and residents putting letters where the post box should be. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Councillors and residents putting letters where the post box should be. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Royal Mail removed Thorpe End’s post box on Plumstead Road in October this year following a request from a landowner.

Despite promises it would be replaced by the end of November, the company has yet to install a new one.

It means people who cannot drive now face a 40 minute round trip to the nearest post box in Thorpe St Andrew.

Parish councillor Richard Claxton said: “This has happened at the most awkward time of the year because it is probably one of the only times people use a post box.

The letter from Royal Mail saying that the post box would be reinstalled at the beginning of November. Picture: Victoria Pertusa The letter from Royal Mail saying that the post box would be reinstalled at the beginning of November. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

“We have a lot of elderly people in the village who do not drive and now they cannot get to the other one.”

Royal Mail said it was still researching alternative locations for the post box. A spokesman said it was a priority to get a new one in place “as soon as possible.”

But Mr Claxton said he had been told it would not be replaced until after Christmas.

The post box was previously located outside of the village’s Post Office, which closed last year.

Mr Claxton said the property had since been purchased by new owners.

He said: “They asked to have the post box removed, which Royal Mail agreed to do.

“Royal Mail came to the [Great and Little Plumstead] parish council with some ideas and we told them the best place for it.

“But they came and took the old post box away without warning and did not bother to put a new one in.”

The closest post box is now located at the junction of Dussindale Drive with Association Way - a two mile round trip from the centre of the village.

Mr Claxton said: “Royal Mail promised we would get a replacement by the week beginning of November 26, so it would be in time for Christmas. But that hasn’t happened.

“They’ve now said there is a six to eight week delay and we won’t get one until after Christmas.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The postbox in question was situated on private land, and was removed on request of a new land owner. We are currently researching replacement location options, and it is a priority for us to get a new one in place as soon as possible. In the meantime, customers are able to use the postbox on Association Way.”