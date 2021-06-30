How designer's Hampton Court show garden will look

Published: 2:31 PM June 30, 2021

Norfolk-based garden designer Jane Scott Moncrieff has had a design accepted by the RHS for a new category at this year’s RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. - Credit: Jane Scott Moncrieff

A Norfolk garden designer has been selected to be part of this year's RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, which will see her show garden brought to life.

Jane Scott Moncrieff, based in Thornham, has had her design accepted by the RHS after the new competition was announced in May. RHS Hampton Court takes place from July 6 to 11.

Mrs Moncrieff is currently creating her first RHS show garden for a new category named 'Get Started Gardens', which she hopes will be completed by Friday.

The garden named Charlie's Courtyard takes the name of Jane Scott Moncrieff's daughter Charlie, 23, who will be helping at Hampton Court. - Credit: Jane Scott Moncrieff

The design, titled Charlie's Courtyard, named after her daughter Charlie, comprises a terrace made of clay pavers, two deep planting beds with easy-to-grow perennials, a small contemporary greenhouse and a bench.

Mrs Moncrieff said: "I am so excited to be part of the show. There is such a buzzy atmosphere on site and seeing all the show gardens slowly coming together is a real thrill.

"As a relatively new gardener myself, I hope I can inspire others to try growing some of these plants themselves.”