News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

How designer's Hampton Court show garden will look

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 2:31 PM June 30, 2021   
Norfolk-based garden designer Jane Scott Moncrieff.

Norfolk-based garden designer Jane Scott Moncrieff has had a design accepted by the RHS for a new category at this year’s RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival. - Credit: Jane Scott Moncrieff

A Norfolk garden designer has been selected to be part of this year's RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, which will see her show garden brought to life.

Jane Scott Moncrieff, based in Thornham, has had her design accepted by the RHS after the new competition was announced in May. RHS Hampton Court takes place from July 6 to 11.

Mrs Moncrieff is currently creating her first RHS show garden for a new category named 'Get Started Gardens', which she hopes will be completed by Friday.

The garden named Charlie's Courtyard takes the name of Jane Scott Moncrieff's daughter Charlie, 23.

The garden named Charlie's Courtyard takes the name of Jane Scott Moncrieff's daughter Charlie, 23, who will be helping at Hampton Court. - Credit: Jane Scott Moncrieff

The design, titled Charlie's Courtyard, named after her daughter Charlie, comprises a terrace made of clay pavers, two deep planting beds with easy-to-grow perennials, a small contemporary greenhouse and a bench.

Mrs Moncrieff said: "I am so excited to be part of the show. There is such a buzzy atmosphere on site and seeing all the show gardens slowly coming together is a real thrill.

You may also want to watch:

"As a relatively new gardener myself, I hope I can inspire others to try growing some of these plants themselves.”

Most Read

  1. 1 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
  2. 2 Topless drunk woman punched police officer
  3. 3 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
  1. 4 Rare black fox spotted on coast in 'magical moment'
  2. 5 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
  3. 6 Stunning hotel view shows summer work at Carrow Road
  4. 7 Missing man found and 'receiving medical attention'
  5. 8 Fire warning after spate of tumble dryer fires
  6. 9 'Heavy traffic' on A47 after crash at roundabout
  7. 10 'Stupid' homesick university student in near-100mph police chase
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Anthony Hibble, 32, has gone missing from Thetford. He was last seen on Nessa Close

Missing man was found dead by police

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norwich-based housebuilders Halsbury Homes has submitted the plans for land off Green Lane East, in

Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services were called to a blaze at commercial premises in Hockwold cum Wilton near Thetford.

Norfolk Live | Updated

People told to keep windows shut as dozens of firefighters fight blaze

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A man has died in a fire in Damgate Street, Wymondham. Picture: Ben Hardy

Man dies in Wymondham house fire

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus