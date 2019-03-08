Couple facing enforcement action following air ambulance, police and airport complaints

A Gypsy couple living near Norwich Airport are facing enforcement action for a second time following complaints from the air ambulance, police and public.

Thomas Bibby and his wife at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant Thomas Bibby and his wife at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Thomas Bibby and his partner were saved from being kicked off a paddock at Holt Road last year after councillors voted against recommendations to evict them.

The couple had been living on the site in a static caravan, which Norwich City Council said was in breach of planning regulations.

Despite being allowed to remain on the paddock under certain conditions, the enforcement case is now due to return to the council's planning committee on Thursday.

A report, which will go before councillors, states: "The council has continued to receive complaints about the site, including from Norfolk police, Norwich Airport, the East Anglian Air Ambulance Service which is located to the east of the site and also from members of the public.

Caravans on a site near the airport off Cromer Road Copyright: Archant 2019 Caravans on a site near the airport off Cromer Road Copyright: Archant 2019

"Norfolk police have raised a particular concern about the number of calls they receive in relation to animals escaping onto the A140 Holt Road, and the associated danger this poses to highway safety for road users."

The report claims the region's air ambulance and airport also complained about disruption caused by animals entering their land.

Despite not taking enforcement action last year, the council imposed a number of conditions on the site in order for the couple to remain there.

One of those conditions was that only two caravans should be stationed on the land.

But the report claims at one point a static caravan, touring caravan and a portable cabin were on the site.

Mr Bibby previously denied breaching any council conditions.

The report states while there is a lack of available traveller pitches in the Norwich area, the harm from the use of the land "outweighs the more limited benefits of allowing the use to continue".

The report recommends councillors to authorise full enforcement action at the site.

If given the go-ahead, the couple will be required to remove all caravans and structures "related to residential occupation".

They will have 12 months to comply with the notice so they can find alternative accommodation.

- Mr Bibby has been contacted for comment