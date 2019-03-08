Pensioner's horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

A grieving pensioner has issued a warning to pet owners and parents after seeing his dog mauled to death.

Thomas Bernasconi had been walking his five-year-old chorkie Poppy near his Lowestoft home last week when she was suddenly attacked by a rottweiler.

Despite a brief return home, in the days following, Poppy's injuries were too severe and she was put down on Monday.

Mr Bernasconi, of Burnt Hill Way, said: "I was taking my little dog out when another dog came running down the embankment. Poppy liked it because it was about the same size as her.

"All of a sudden this rottweiler came running up and ripped her to pieces.

"She didn't stand a chance and it was so quick she didn't have time to react. It wasn't on a lead and it didn't have a muzzle.

"The owner said she was sorry but unless something is done there will be a kid involved next time."

The couple paid more than £2,500 in vet's bills, and Poppy, a yorkie and chihuahua cross, was initially returned home before follow-up checks found further problems.

Mr Bernasconi said: "We brought her back home on Friday, but the vet asked me to take her back to be checked over.

"Sadly, she had an infection and she kept being sick.

"It was just getting worse and worse.

"She was bleeding and wasn't responding to treatment so she had to be put down on Monday morning.

"It was terrible. My wife and I went to the vets and I held her in my arms while she was given the injection.

"She was a lovely little thing. She never harmed anyone. She would sometimes bark at big dogs but that was it.

"We'd had a yorkie which died last December from cancer and Poppy was getting lonely so we got another dog called Coco.

"It was always funny to us because we had Coco Pops."

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police said: "We were contacted shortly before 3.10pm on Wednesday, October 9 following reports a dog was attacked by another dog while both were not on leads in Clarkes Lane, Lowestoft.

"The owner exchanged their details and police have contacted the other dog's owner and they have been issued with a dog incident form."