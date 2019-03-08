Search

This farm shop's now selling asparagus ice cream!

PUBLISHED: 13:18 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 23 May 2019

Asparagus ice cream at Portwood Farm Picture: Emma Pyatt

Asparagus ice cream at Portwood Farm Picture: Emma Pyatt

Could this unique Norfolk-made product be one of the best ways to get your five a day?

It sounds like something dreamt up in the labs of Heston Blumenthal...but no, one of the most unusual ice cream flavours to come out of the UK this year hails from a family-run farm in Great Ellingham, Norfolk.

In celebration of the county's asparagus season, the folk at Portwood Farm (which began growing the spears commercially 34 years ago) has worked with Dann's Farm to come up with a decadent and unusual asparagus ice cream.

It's made using their own vegetables, combined with Dann's double cream and other local produce, for an end result that's creamy, fresh-tasting and savoury.

Emma Pyatt from Portwood says customers have been intrigued by the new product, which is really quite versatile. "It can be used with a starter alongside a slice of Parma ham, sliced nectarine, some crumbly feta and a couple of spears of grilled asparagus. Or maybe have it as a dessert together with rhubarb crumble to really enjoy all the flavours of late spring and early summer."

The ice cream is only available at Portwood Farm Shop (signposted off the B1077 at Great Ellingham) until June 21 - the traditional end of the asparagus season.

Asparagus has been grown at the farm for generations, with around 200 acres dedicated to its production, and an incredible 250 tonnes yielded in the average year - being sold to nationwide markets, wholesalers, restaurants and local customers.

"It's a real 'superfood'," adds Emma. "It's high in fibre, folic acid, potassium nad iron, plus vitamins A, C and E. More reasons to enjoy this delicious, unique 'king of vegetables'."

