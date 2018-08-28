Town centre hotel put up for sale to ‘test its valuation’

Owner of Star Hotel, Paul Bossick.

The owner of a hotel in Great Yarmouth has put his 41 bedroom landmark building up for sale to “test its valuation” following two years of substantial investment.

The Star Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale to test its valuation.

The Star Hotel is located just a stone’s throw away from the town centre on Hall Quay and is valued at £925,000 on property specialists, Fleurets website.

Owner Paul Bossick bought the grade II listed building in October 2016 and said a “substantial amount of refurbishment” has been done to it.

He now wants to see what its value would be on the market.

Mr Bossick said: “We have had some great feedback from guests who are really pleased with the work we have done. We have to produce a valuation of the hotel fairly frequently so I thought it would be a good idea to put it on the market and test its valuation.

“We have already had quite a lot of interest from hoteliers both formally and informally.”

The six-figure refurbishment has seen 19 of the 41 bedrooms stripped back and redecorated, new kitchens installed and the front section of the hotel completely revamped.

Mr Bossick said he is about half-way through his project to refurbish the hotel with the lift and another 11 bedrooms set to undergo a thorough makeover.