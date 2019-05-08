Search

'A dream come true' - team plays at Carrow Road in fight against cancer

08 May, 2019 - 08:35
This Is For You FC played at Carrow Road to raise money for Super Strong Sophie. Picture: Wendy Beckham Pics

This Is For You FC played at Carrow Road to raise money for Super Strong Sophie. Picture: Wendy Beckham Pics

Archant

It is the home of the Championship champions and now Carrow Road has helped a football team in its battle against cancer.

This Is For You FC played at Carrow Road to raise money for Super Strong Sophie. Picture: Wendy Beckham Pics

The stadium hosted a football team from Watton, helping the side to raise more than £100 for a cancer charity.

This is For You FC played at Norwich City's home ground on Saturday, May 4 in support of the Super Strong Sophie charity, which raises money for children facing cancer.

The team chose to raise money for the cause after several players were affected by the disease.

Chris McVey, 21, from Watton, lost his grandmother to cancer last year. He said: "We set the team up a year ago and have played about five games.

This Is For You FC played at Carrow Road to raise money for Super Strong Sophie. Picture: This Is For You FC

"Many of our players have been affected by cancer in some way, with one player losing his mother and I lost my grandmother.

"We thought it would be a great way to raise money and have fun with the team."

The game was almost called off after the team could not raise the £500 needed to play at the ground.

But at the last moment the money was raised and the game went ahead.

The team has recently appointed manager Shaun Elwood and has grown to include 20 players from the age of 16 upwards.

Joined by Inter RH FC and Briston FC, they teamed up with Briston and beat Inter 3-2.

Captain John Burgin said: "What a privilege it was to be captain for this important match to help raise money.

This Is For You FC played at Carrow Road to raise money for Super Strong Sophie. Picture: This Is For You FC

"Hopefully we can try and do this again and I can lift that winning trophy again."

Mr McVey added: "With the appointment of the manager we are moving the team forward and with his help hope to make the team more rigid.

"After a year of planning and countless people not believing we would make it happen there was no better feeling than walking onto the pitch with the team. "To see how far we have come and how much we've built the team is a dream come true."

Super Strong Sophie was set-up after the death of Sophie Taylor, a five-year-old from Sprowston who died of osteosarcoma, bone cancer, which spread to her lungs. She was supported across the region and became friends with former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison.

This Is For You FC played at Carrow Road to raise money for Super Strong Sophie. Picture: This Is For You FC

For more visit takeasophie.org.uk

